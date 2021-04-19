Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.93. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million.

SFBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.20. 9,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,430. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

