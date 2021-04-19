Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to post $11.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.43 billion and the lowest is $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $44.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.39 billion to $45.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $45.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.12 billion to $45.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.55. 1,022,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,280. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $79.27. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.