Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report $1.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 million and the highest is $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $6.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.27 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $7.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%.

ACRS stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. 589,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,350. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

