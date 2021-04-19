Zacks: Brokerages Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Post $0.70 EPS

Brokerages expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after buying an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.25. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.