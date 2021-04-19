Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to Announce $2.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to announce $2.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medifast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.89 and the lowest is $2.61. Medifast posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full year earnings of $10.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medifast.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.36. The business had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Medifast stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.50. 1,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,131. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $279.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.30%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medifast (MED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.