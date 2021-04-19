Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

NWL stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.92, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Newell Brands by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

