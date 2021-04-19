Zacks: Brokerages Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Post $0.15 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.04. Square reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.81.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $10.77 on Monday, reaching $245.33. 10,691,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,822,885. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.94 and a 200-day moving average of $218.25. Square has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.42, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at $29,165,190.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $293,942,536. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

