Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,280.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,297.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,857.23. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,209.71 and a 52-week high of $2,306.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,356,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

