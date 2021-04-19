Zacks Investment Research Lowers ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Hold

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NDRA opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 105,129 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.