Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Globant (NYSE:GLOB) to Buy

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $253.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.61. The company had a trading volume of 182,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.47 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 12-month low of $95.15 and a 12-month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth $66,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

