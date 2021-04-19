Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to “Buy”

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Smart Sand alerts:

NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.09. Smart Sand has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Sand news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 291,392 shares in the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth $18,783,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.