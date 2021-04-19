ZeroSwap (ZEE) Market Capitalization Reaches $51.95 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002440 BTC on major exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $51.95 million and $11.23 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

