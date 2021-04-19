ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 108,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $5,057,236.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,057,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,664,534 shares of company stock worth $251,407,755 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,914 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,628,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after acquiring an additional 320,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $65,407,000.

Shares of ZI opened at $47.91 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.