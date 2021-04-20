$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bright Scholar Education.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Library Research Ltd bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter worth $1,844,000.

Shares of Bright Scholar Education stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.40 million, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

