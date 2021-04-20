-$0.04 EPS Expected for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.15). NGL Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on NGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

NYSE:NGL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. 31,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

