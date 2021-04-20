$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. nLIGHT reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million.

LASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $883,600 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,338,000 after buying an additional 174,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,615,000 after purchasing an additional 77,268 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 822,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after acquiring an additional 249,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in nLIGHT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after acquiring an additional 39,550 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,429. nLIGHT has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

