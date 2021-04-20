-$0.07 EPS Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a market cap of $68.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Andrew J. Pease purchased 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

