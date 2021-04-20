$0.20 EPS Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million.

MGIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. 777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.13 million, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.41%.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

