$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

PDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDM opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

