-$0.78 EPS Expected for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings of ($2.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.58) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($2.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 1,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,727. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $18.26.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit