-$0.78 EPS Expected for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings of ($2.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.58) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($2.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 1,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,727. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $18.26.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

