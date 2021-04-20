$0.97 EPS Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.09. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Webster Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Webster Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Webster Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. Webster Financial has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.