$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $965.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

NYSE BC traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.12. The stock had a trading volume of 454,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $82.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit