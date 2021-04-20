$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $965.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

NYSE BC traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.12. The stock had a trading volume of 454,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $82.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

