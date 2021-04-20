$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to post $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $6.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLL. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WLL traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.05. 29,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,946. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

