$1.39 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.49. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.91 million.

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

NYSE:CBOE traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.90. The company had a trading volume of 43,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,601. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

