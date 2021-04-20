$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to announce sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $7.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,926. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $98.84 and a one year high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

