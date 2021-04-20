10,000 Shares in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,816,000 after buying an additional 314,497 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 314,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 95,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 304,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

