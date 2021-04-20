$106.88 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post $106.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.86 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $106.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $458.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $452.40 million to $464.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $543.28 million, with estimates ranging from $516.56 million to $570.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $38,351.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $256,398.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,586 shares of company stock worth $2,322,679 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Willdan Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.