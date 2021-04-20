1,200 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,815,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $234.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $635.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.36 and a 200 day moving average of $258.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

