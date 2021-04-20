1,306 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.93 and its 200 day moving average is $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

