1,417 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $230.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.33. The firm has a market cap of $212.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,426 shares of company stock worth $36,783,045. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.