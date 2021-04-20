$174.00 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will post $174.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.40 million and the lowest is $173.60 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $163.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $666.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.15 million to $667.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $668.21 million, with estimates ranging from $662.80 million to $673.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of AUB stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

