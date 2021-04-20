$18.57 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post sales of $18.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.48 million and the highest is $18.70 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $14.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $67.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.24 million to $67.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $87.89 million, with estimates ranging from $87.17 million to $88.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Shares of ASPU traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 95,949 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 108,980 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 574,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,060 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

