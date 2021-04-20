18,160 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.41.

SCHW stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

