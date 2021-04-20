1,875 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $155.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.43. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.39 and a 1 year high of $159.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

