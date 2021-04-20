$2.94 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce sales of $2.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 million to $4.80 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $97.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 million to $277.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $422.63 million, with estimates ranging from $6.02 million to $889.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%.

Several analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

ARCT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,694. The company has a market capitalization of $971.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

