$216.45 Million in Sales Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will report sales of $216.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.69 million. The Trade Desk reported sales of $160.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total transaction of $19,628,843.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,632,272.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,601 shares of company stock worth $219,810,355 in the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,354,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,850,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,812,000 after buying an additional 59,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after buying an additional 39,170 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $9.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $686.28. 17,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is $703.89 and its 200 day moving average is $761.23. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $212.50 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

