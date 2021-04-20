$216.45 Million in Sales Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will report sales of $216.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.69 million. The Trade Desk reported sales of $160.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total transaction of $19,628,843.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,632,272.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,601 shares of company stock worth $219,810,355 in the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,354,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,850,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,812,000 after buying an additional 59,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after buying an additional 39,170 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $9.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $686.28. 17,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is $703.89 and its 200 day moving average is $761.23. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $212.50 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit