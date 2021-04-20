$242.13 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to announce $242.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.20 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $165.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares in the company, valued at $46,664,158.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total value of $65,347.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 333,215 shares in the company, valued at $126,598,374.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $89,194,180. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.28. The stock had a trading volume of 266,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,848. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $173.58 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.72, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 94.86%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.