3,053 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Nucor by 9.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 75.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 61.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 31,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $79.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

