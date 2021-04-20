$330.85 Million in Sales Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will report $330.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $331.70 million. Coherent posted sales of $293.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COHR. Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Coherent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherent by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherent by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coherent by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.46. 264,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. Coherent has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.55 and its 200-day moving average is $182.49.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

