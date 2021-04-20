$343.83 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce sales of $343.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $336.70 million to $347.78 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $289.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,192. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,864,000 after buying an additional 375,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at $34,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

