$349.85 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to announce $349.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $352.00 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $354.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.51 million.

Several research firms recently commented on IART. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

IART traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $72.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $5,000,066.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,759,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,071,000 after buying an additional 572,291 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $175,981,000 after buying an additional 244,503 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after buying an additional 792,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,197,000 after buying an additional 87,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

