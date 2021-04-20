3,730 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.5% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Comcast by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit