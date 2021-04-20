3,730 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.5% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Comcast by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.