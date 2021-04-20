38,058 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,150,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,269,000 after purchasing an additional 790,910 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,805. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.