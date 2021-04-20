$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report $4.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. General Mills posted sales of $5.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.30. 5,509,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,908. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 70.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 8.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

