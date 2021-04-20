$4.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.82 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $4.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $18.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.06 billion to $18.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.92 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.35.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,826,000 after acquiring an additional 164,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.35. 1,237,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $128.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.39. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

