$434.63 Million in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will report sales of $434.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $465.30 million and the lowest is $402.80 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $374.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $9.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.85. 191,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,068. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $128.92 and a 52 week high of $348.23.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.