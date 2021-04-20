44,578 Shares in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of PaySign as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PaySign by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in PaySign during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYS. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. PaySign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.77 million, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

