$5.84 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to announce sales of $5.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $1.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 435.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $28.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.40 million to $46.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $49.63 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $84.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $261.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,592.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

