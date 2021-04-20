$6.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce $6.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.41 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.73 billion to $27.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

