6,332 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,354,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,573,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $86.10. 19,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,854. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,928.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.14 and a 1 year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $821,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,964.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,414,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,808,871.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,139,625 shares of company stock worth $205,597,064 over the last 90 days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.68.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

